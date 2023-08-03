Robert C. Applegarth

Robert Bob' C. Applegarth, 77, of Denver, passed away Tuesday, August 1, 2023. Born in Philadelphia, Bob was a son of the late A. Rufus, Jr. & Margaret W. (Corson) Applegarth and the loving husband of 16 years to Sharon L. (Evans) Applegarth until her passing in September 2019.
Bob served as an E5 Sergeant in U.S. Marine Corps from June 1965 to June 1971. He was a life member of the Marine Corps League, Russell Butterweck Detachment #465 of Sinking Spring and the AMVETS Post 136 of Ephrata. He was a graduate of Proctor Academy in Andover, NH and obtained his bachelor's degree at St. Joseph's University. Bob's professional career included his role as Finance Manager for Chester County, Budget Manger for the field office locations of Qxy division of Exxon, and Director of Corporate Development at St. Joseph's Univ. His fondest memories included working a ranch as a teenager in Salmon, Idaho where he was a Jr. Wrangler, prepping horses for guests, hauling hay & tractor chores. Of all life's experiences, Bob found his role as husband, father, and grandfather to be most important and his favorite job-title was Pop Pop Bob and Papa Bob.
Bob is survived by three children, Marcia J. Jedry (Jason) of Star, Idaho, Charles R. Applegarth (Daisy) of Chester Springs, & Anthony J. Applegarth (Heather) of Rising Sun, MD; three grandchildren, Logan Jedry and Olivia & Harper Applegarth; two step grandchildren, River & Bayler; and sister, Cathy Jonassen of Red Hill.
A Celebration of Life with military honors will take place on Fri., Aug. 4th at 12:00 noon at the VFW Post 6759 located at 250 Brunners Grove Dr., Reinholds.
In lieu of flowers, contributions are appreciated to the Marine Heritage Foundation, www.marineheritge.org. www.goodfuneral.com