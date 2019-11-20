Robert Buck, Sr., age 86, of 611 Sunflower St., New Holland, formally from the Philadelphia/ Oreland area, went to be with the Lord on Saturday November 16th in the Ephrata Hospital of natural causes. He was the son of the late John Buck, and Mary Ann (Winters) Buck of Philadelphia, PA. He was the husband of the late Jennie (Human) Buck.
He was a truck driver and warehouse foreman for Miquon Co. for close to forty years. He attended Petra Church and enjoyed working outdoors, summer vacationing at the beach and spending time with his family, along with his many friends at Squireside Cafe.
He is survived by a daughter, Phyllis High and a son, Robert Buck Jr. along with 5 grandchildren: Jesse, Gary, Jason, Chris, and Marina. He also has 13 great-grandchildren. Preceding him in death are 6 sisters and 1 brother.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, November 23rd at 11 am at Petra Church, 565 Airport Rd., New Holland. A meal to follow @ Shady Maple Smorgasbord.