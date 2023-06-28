Robert "Bobby" Becker, of Denver, passed away early Sunday morning, June 25, 2023. He was 97.
Born and raised in Denver, he was the son of Charles and Florence (Kegerise) Becker and the husband of Elsie Anna (Windish) Becker.
Bob was a proud Marine Veteran of WWII, serving time in the Pacific.
He was a lifetime member of Reinholds VFW and American Legion, and a founding member of Fugavie Hunting Club. He was an avid carpenter and woodworker and has left his mark on many projects for his family and residents in the community. His attention to detail was apparent in the quality of his work in all his projects. Hunting and golf were 2 of his favorite hobbies and he enjoyed going for walks in the "Texters".
In addition to his wife, Robert is survived by 3 daughters, Elaine, wife of Charles Miller, Brenda, wife of Mike Gensemer, and Heidi, wife of Dean Showalter; 3 sons, Robert, husband of Brenda (Shober), Joseph, husband of Connie (Adair), and Daniel, husband of Marney (Kinney); 12 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; and many nephews and nieces.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Ruth Jackson.
A graveside service will be held at 11 AM on Saturday, July 15, 2023, at Fairview Cemetery Annex, with Father Jim Szbonya, C.Ss.R. officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Robert's memory may be made to Hospice & Community Care, C/O Rauch Endowment Fund, 4075 Old Harrisburg Pike, Mt. Joy, PA 17552.
Arrangements by Roseboro Stradling Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., Denver. Online condolences can be given at roseborostradling.com.