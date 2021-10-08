Robert "Bob" Wineberg, age 80, of Tel Retirement Community, previously of Gap, passed away at the Mount Joy Hospice Center on Tuesday, October 5, 2021. He was the husband of Marilyn Mercer Wineberg for over 45 years. Born in Punxsutawney, PA, he was the son of the late John Walter Wineberg & Zelda Hazlett Wineberg Amundson.
He was raised in Punxsutawny and enjoyed hunting, fishing, football. As a boy, he always carried a salt shaker so that when he was hungry, he could raid one of the neighbor's gardens and snack on the peppers, tomatoes, or whatever else was ready to eat. He graduated from Punxsutawney High School, class of 1959. Bob served in the U.S. Air Force from 1959 to 1962 on a B52 Bomber as a navigator and electrical technician. He worked and attended the University of Delaware, worked at HRB Singer in State College, Lukens Steel in Coatesville, and PSE&G in New Jersey. Bob worked as an electrician and instrumentation engineer.
He continued to enjoy hunting, fishing and also wood-working, creating furniture for family members that they treasure. In retirement, he added golf, gardening, landscaping, and building RC model aircraft to his list of favorite activities. He was an active member of Bellevue Presbyterian Church and the Christiana Lions Club where he served as past president.
He is survived by his children: John (married to Brooks, and their son Andrew) Wineberg of Asheville, NC, Susan Wineberg (married to Shane) Jenson of Millsboro, DE, Christine Wineberg (married to Ian) Schuelke of Chelan, WA, and Nellie. He was preceded in death by a step father, Robert Eugene Amundson and a brother, John Wineberg.
A public memorial service will take place in the near future at the Bellevue Presbyterian Church of Gap. In lieu of flowers to the family, please consider sending flowers to a shut-in or donating to a charity of your choosing. shiveryfuneralhome.com