A memorial service has been scheduled for Robert "Bob" Wineberg, 80, formerly of Gap, who passed away on October 5th. He was the husband of Marilyn Mercer Wineberg.
The service will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, November 10th, at the Bellevue Presbyterian Church, 810 Newport Avenue, Gap, PA. The family will greet friends following the service during a refreshment time in the church fellowship hall. shiveryfuneralhome.com
