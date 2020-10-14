Robert "Bob" W. Vest, Sr.

Robert W. Vest, Sr., 71, of Lancaster, formerly of Philadelphia, passed away unexpectedly at his home on October 9, 2020. Born in Bridgeton, NJ he was the son of the late Russell C. and Violet (Novaska) Vest.
Bob was a veteran of the Vietnam War. For his service, he earned a Purple Heart. He served honorably in the Army. Though he moved from Philadelphia, he remained an avid Philly sports fan his entire life. If there was a Philly team playing, Phillies, Eagles or Flyers, he tuned in. In the mid-80s, he was part of the St. Joseph midget football league and on the Board of Directors. He will be remembered for his 21+ years of dedication to the Lancaster Regional Medical Center, as a Patient Care Tech, until his retirement.
He will be greatly missed by his children; Gail Mowery (Donald), Robert Jr. (Robin Rohrer), Jeffrey and Brooke as well as 11 grandchildren. He was preceded in passing by his parents and a sister, Patricia Stokes.
A Memorial Service will be held on Wednesday, October 21, 2020 at 10:30AM on the South Lawn of the Charles F. Snyder Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz PA. A visitation will be held from 9:30AM until the start of the service. Interment will follow at the Indiantown Gap National Cemetery in Annville at 1:30PM. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Robert's name may be made to the Salvation Army, salvationarmyusa.org/usn/
