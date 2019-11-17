Robert (Bob) Smithson Sr.

Robert Smithson passed away peacefully at UPMC Lititz after a brief illness on 11/11/2019 with his children by his side. He was born in Delaware County on 1/12/1938. Parents, Clarence and Bertha (Heinz) Smithson are both pre-deceased.
Bob graduated from McCaskey High School. He was a life long sports fan and participant. He was an avid fan of college football and the Little League World Series. He played on local softball and bowling teams in his younger years. Bob's golf game provided many laughs over the years for everyone he played with. Bob had a emotional soft spot for animals, especially dogs.
He retired from Acme Markets and later from Loudoun County Schools where he was a school bus driver.
He was loved and will be missed by his children, Bob Jr. and wife Terri of Lititz, Cindy and husband Jeff Bomberger, Lancaster, Chris and husband Bob Miller, Manheim, Sandy Smithson and fiancée Tony Eisenberger, Lancaster, Bill and wife Ann, Harrisburg and step-daughter, Debbie and husband Chris Keaney of Indiana. He was predeceased by a son, Barry.
His grandchildren will also greatly miss their "Pop". Bob was looking forward to the birth of his great-grandson next month.
The family would like to thank the doctors and nurses of the UPMC ICU Unit for their care and support during Bob's illness.
Burial will be private at the convenience of the family. Memorial contributions for Bob may be sent to Best Friends Animal Society, 5001 Angel Canyon Rd., Kanab, UT 84741 or bestfriends.org. To leave an online condolence for the family, please visit:
