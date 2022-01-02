Robert “Bob” Ruhl, 83, of Lititz, went home to be with Jesus on Thursday, December 23, 2021.
He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Peggy Ruhl, and their four children - Lee Ruhl (husband of Carol), Cindy Kachel (wife of David), Jodi Miller (wife of Jeffrey), and Peter Ruhl (husband of Tammy); five grandchildren - Joshua Ruhl (husband of Heidi), Lenay Ruhl, Timothy Kachel, Laura McClenaghan (wife of Lee), and Matthew Kachel (husband of Harper); and four great-grandchildren - Lily, Jude, Lincoln, and Luke. He also leaves behind a brother, Larry Ruhl (husband of Linda), and many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Raymond H. and Pauline Ruhl; and two brothers, Richard and Jay Ruhl (husband of Alice).
Born in Manheim, Bob was a gentle giant. Like his mother, he was a living example of Jesus’ love and forgiveness, and he showered everyone he met with kindness. Bob invested many years at Grace Church in Lititz, of which he was a founding member. He often talked with pride about his days working with the youth in the Boys Brigade program.
Aside from his faith, family was most important to him, and he lived his life to provide for them. Bob retired from Warner Lambert in Lititz where he worked for more than 40 years. He enjoyed doing whatever his children were interested in just so they could spend time together. He also loved delicious food (especially ice cream!), beach trips, traveling to Florida with his wife, playing games, listening to classic country music, and taking care of his yard and pool.
A memorial will be held on Saturday, January 8, 2022, at 11:00 AM at Grace Church, 501 W. Lincoln Avenue, Lititz, with Pastors William Willard and Jim Snavely officiating. His family will receive guests following the service. Interment will be private in Brickerville Emanuel Lutheran Cemetery.
To honor Bob’s memory, please send contributions to his church, Grace Church, 501 W. Lincoln Avenue, Lititz, PA, 17543 or Les Feldick Ministries, 30706 W. Lona Valley Rd., Kinta, OK 74552.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.
A living tribute »