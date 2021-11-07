Robert “Bob” R. Glick, 77, of Lititz, went home to be with the Lord, Thursday, October 21, 2021.
He was born in Ephrata to the late John Raymond Glick, Sr., and Alice (Kurtz) Glick and was the husband of Sandra (Steffy) Glick with whom he shared 57 years of marriage.
Bob attended Ephrata Area Schools through the 8th grade then worked on farms until the age of 18. He worked for Nissley Bottled Gas then Sperry New Holland until he started his own business. Bob was the founder, owner and operator of Glick Body Shop, Akron, for 25 years.
Bob was devoted to God and his family. He enjoyed spending time with family and friends that he loved with all his heart, talking to everyone, being a jack-of-all-trades, raising livestock, buying and selling vehicles and equipment, attending auctions and spending time in the mountains around Belleville, PA.
In addition to his wife, Bob is survived by his son, Robert R. Glick, Jr., husband of Christina (Hertzler) Glick of Lititz; daughters, Jody L. Glick of Akron, Alicia (Glick) Shimko, wife of Andrew L. Shimko III of Lititz, and Nancy Glick of Akron; grandchildren, Katrina Weiss, wife of Duane Weiss of Lititz, Kyle and Natalie Glick of Lititz; great-grandchildren, Connor, Noah and Lincoln (Pampy’s little buddy) Weiss of Lititz and a sister, Patricia, wife of Henry E. Zimmerman of Raleigh, NC.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, John R. Glick, Jr. and Ronald L. Glick.
Services will be private at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Hospice and Community Care, P.O. Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604 or at https://www.hospiceconnect.org/memorial
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.