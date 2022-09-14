Bob passed away peacefully on September 6, 2022, in Alpharetta, Georgia after a long battle with Alzheimer's Disease. He was 79 years' old.
Bob was born in Aurora, Illinois. He was the oldest son of Robert Peter Haas, Sr. and Pauline Kremer Haas.
Bob graduated from York Catholic High School and following graduation served in the U.S. Army. He and his family lived in Lancaster for several years. He enjoyed his career in sales and traveled throughout the east coast and abroad. He was an avid golfer and enjoyed spending time with family and friends.
Bob is survived by his brother James Haas of Lancaster, his daughters, Hollyanne Milley and Amy Bogartz, four grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
There will be a private celebration of life with his family.
A living tribute »