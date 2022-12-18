Robert "Bob" Otto Welsh, Sr.

Robert O. Welsh, Sr., age 93, son of the late Harry J. Welsh and Margaret Otto Welsh, died on December 15, 2022, at home, after an illness of several months. Bob was married to Mary Ann Kirchner Welsh, his beloved wife of 66 years.
Bob was a life-long resident of Lancaster County, residing both in the city and later in Manheim Township. A graduate of Lancaster Catholic High School, class of 1947, he served 8 years in the United States Naval Reserves, including 2 years of active naval duty from 1952 to 1954, during the Korean War.
After discharge from active duty, Bob graduated from Franklin and Marshall College in 1957, earning his bachelor's degree. From then until his retirement in 1992, Bob worked in the Life and Health Insurance field, holding management positions with Educators Mutual Life until 1978 and then Teachers Protective Mutual Life.
Bob and Mary Ann were married at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Lancaster. Since that beautiful but rainy day, God "reigned" down on their marriage with 66 years of happiness. They have been blessed with five wonderful children for whom Bob was a loving and generous father: Elizabeth Ann (Beth), married to Vince DiCola, California; Robert O. Welsh, Jr. (deceased); Richard M. (Rick) Welsh, married to Kelly Cahill, Lancaster; Margaret Ann (Maggie), married to Harry Feld, Christiana; and Catharine Ann (Cathy), married to David Vago, California.
Their marriage was also blessed with ten grandchildren and ten great- grandchildren.
For the past fifty-six years, Bob and Mary Ann have been members of St. Anne Catholic Church, and until recently were very active in many ministries within the Church. Bob was a Lector for many years, as well as one of the first Eucharistic Ministers to be appointed by the parish. As a child, Bob was baptized, received his First Communion, and was Confirmed at St. Anne Church.
After his retirement from insurance, Bob was part-time business manager at St. Anne Church and school. He was also involved, along with his wife, volunteering for the church's Brown Bag lunch program, which continues to this day, even after their "retirement" from the program.
Bob was an avid reader and enjoyed traveling, especially to California to visit his two daughters and their families. He bowled in local leagues for many years.
Bob was also a man of great faith in God. His faith accompanied him through all the good times and carried him through the bad, especially through the loss of his son, parents, brother Harry J. Welsh, sister Margaret Rose Welsh Kirchner, brothers- and sisters-in-law, and other relatives. We know he was greeted at the gates of heaven with open arms and heard "Well done, thou good and faithful servant."
The family would like to thank the staff of Hospice and Community Care of Lancaster for their compassionate care and attention given to Bob during his illness.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend Bob's funeral Mass on Thursday, December 22, 2022, at St Anne and Our Lady of La Vang Church, 929 N Duke St, Lancaster. Visitation with the family will begin at 10:00 AM, with Mass at 11:00 AM. Burial will follow at St. Joseph's Cemetery in Bausman.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Bob's memory can be made to the St. Vincent DePaul Society, which supports the brown bag lunch program, and sent to St Anne and Our Lady of La Vang Church, at the address above. Or send a donation in his name to the Water Street Rescue Mission, 210 S Prince St, Lancaster, PA 17603. To leave an online condolence, visit SnyderFuneralHome.com.