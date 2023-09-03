Robert "Bob" Newswanger, 93, a resident of Fairmount Homes, was called home by his Lord and Savior on Friday, September 1, 2023.
He was the husband of the late Elva M. Martin Newswanger who died September 4, 2022. Born in Ephrata, he was the son of the late Amos and Lydia Reinhart Newswanger.
Early in life Bob had been a farmer then a meat cutter at Blainsport and later bread man at Adamstown for Weaver Market.
He was a regular attender of Petra Church in New Holland. For many years he had been involved with the Haiti Relief Sale, Stony Brook Hunting Camp and Rough and Tumble. He enjoyed restoring tractors. Bob was known for his compassionate concern for the underprivileged and those less fortunate.
Surviving are four children, Kathy (Delmar) Martin of Mohnton, R. Bruce Newswanger (Tim Portolese) of Elkhart, IN, Audrey (Henk) Wandel, of New Holland, and Glenda (Eric) Groff of Lancaster, eight grandchildren, Kristina (Brian) Flewelling, Kimberly (Anthony) King, Ryan (Tina) Martin, Eryin (Alyssa) Wandel, Erika (Logan) Eby, Erin (Eric) Bailey, Taylor Groff and Ethan Groff; eleven great grandchildren, Ariana, Sophia and Elliott Flewelling, Olivia, Tyler, Madison and Dylan King, and Judah, Eva and Jase Martin, and Jamison Eby; and one sister, Anna Ginder. Preceded in death by siblings Walter, Paul, Edith Seibel Good, Raymond, Elsie Martin, Amos Jr., Lester, Richard.
A Memorial Service will be held on Tuesday, September 5, at 6:30 P.M. at Petra Church, 565 Airport Road, New Holland, PA. The family will greet friends at the church on Tuesday the 5th from 5:30 P.M. to 6:30 P.M. Interment in the Weaverland Mennonite Cemetery will be private and held at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Bob's memory may be made to Global Disciples, 315 W. James St., #202, Lancaster, PA 17603 or to the Sharing Plan at Fairmount Homes, 333 Wheatridge Drive, Ephrata, PA 17522. To send an online condolence to the family, visit www.GroffEckenroth.com Arrangements by the Groff High Funeral Home, New Holland, PA.