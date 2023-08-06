Robert "Bob" Navitski, 72, left the physical world on July 27, 2023. Bob passed peacefully with his daughter by his side, knowing that he was loved deeply.
Bob was born in Newark, NJ to Peter and Stella Navitski on December 19, 1950, and was raised in Nutley, NJ where he graduated from Nutley High School. Bob was an all-star athlete who competed in football, basketball, and track, but his true love was surfing which he did in Ortley Beach, NJ at his family's beach house. Bob graduated from the University of Pennsylvania in 1972 with a degree in Civil Engineering. After graduation Bob moved to Lancaster County where in 1980 became father to daughter, Alanna Navitski who he actively co-parented. Bob married his forever love, Debra, on Valentine's Day 1998.
For the past 35 years, Bob has worked as a Civil and Structural Engineer. He was employed at several notable companies, including Huth Engineering, then going on to become the Assistant Lancaster County Engineer, PE. Bob was instrumental in managing well-known projects that included the Lancaster County's Fire Training Center, the Lancaster County Children and Youth center and the renovation of the Lancaster Courthouse Dome. Bob is best known for managing the construction and maintenance of the bridges owned by Lancaster County, including the historical Covered Wooden Bridges. Committed to community service, Bob also volunteered for the past 20 years as the head of the Elizabeth Township planning Committee. Most recently, Bob worked at Fidevia Construction Management & Consulting as a Senior Construction Manager, PE.
Bob is survived and loved by a large network of family and friends who include his beloved wife Debra Navitski, sister Patricia Bowen, bonus son Hans Leber and daughter Alanna Navitski.
Bob Navitski was a good man, who believed in integrity, honesty, and positive energy. He loved his wife, work, family, friends, dogs, the ocean, Dad jokes, splitting wood, long drives, The Beach Boys - especially Brian Wilson (Bob was his biggest fan) and just all around touched the people he met.
Bob's family will be holding a "Celebration of Life "ceremony on Saturday, August 12th at 3 PM, at the Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz PA 17543. They will receive friends from 2 to 3 PM. There will be a continuing celebration of "more perfect Bob-ness" at a reception to follow.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be sent to Hospice & Community Care, P.O. Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604-4125.
To send online condolences, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com