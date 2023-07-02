Robert "Bob" N. Smith

Robert (Bob) Nelson Smith, age 82 of Lititz, passed away at home on Wednesday, June 28, 2023. He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Audrey Bazzoni Smith, his son Robert Owen Smith and his wife, Colleen Gallagher Smith, their children Tyler Smith, Kelsey Lumbard, and Erin Smith, and his son Dwight David Smith and his son Michael Smith.
Bob was born December 24, 1940, in Pleasant Hill, Illinois. He was the youngest of three children of Owen Everette and Frances G. Orrill Smith. Bob grew up on a farm and excelled academically and athletically in high school and college. Bob's career included prominent managerial positions in the automotive, chemical, and banking industries. He enjoyed golf and spending time with his family.
We as a family would like to extend our sincere gratitude to the staff of Masonic Village Hospice for their kind, caring, and compassionate care and support.
A private service will be held for the family.
