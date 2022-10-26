Robert "Bob" Lee Haagsma, 84, of Yorktown, VA, passed away on Thursday, October 20, 2022. He was born on January 01, 1938 in Sanborn, IA to the late Richard Haagsma and Theresa Haagsma and the devoted husband to the late Pansy Haagsma for 34 years before her passing.
Bob served his country in the Navy until 1962 and worked for the government for many years. After retiring he worked as a sub-contractor for Bec-Tech, as a missile inspector. His passion besides family was golf. He loved to play whether it be 9 or 18 holes with his golf friends or miniature golf with his family.
Bob is survived by his six children: Edward (Teresa) Haagsma, Karen Abshire of NC, James (Sandra) Miller of Yorktown, VA, Brenda Miller of Rising Sun, MD, Theresa Miller of Rising Sun, MD, William (Victoria) Miller of Nottingham, PA and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
A Funeral service will be held on Friday, October 28, 2022 at 1:00 PM at Chestnut Presbyterian Church, 1068 Chestnut Level Road, Quarryville, PA. 17566 where friends and family may begin visiting at 12:00 PM. Burial will follow at The Chestnut Presbyterian Church Cemetery, Quarryville. PA. To send online condolences please visit, www.rtfoard.com.
A living tribute »