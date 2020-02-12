Robert "Bob" L. Cunningham, 64, died on Monday, February 10, 2020 at his residence.
He was the husband of Beth (Harms) Cunningham, sharing 35 years of marriage.
Bob was born in York on November 28, 1955, son of the late Spurgeon and Estella (Reever) Cunningham.
Bob graduated from Eastern High School. He retired from Graham Engineering. Bob was a life member of the Hellam VFW Post 7045 and played for their Fast Pitch Softball League. He was also a member of the Owls Club and Foresters of America in Columbia, Wrightsville Social Club, and Hawk Gunning Club. Bob was a grillmaster and avid golfer. He loved going to the beach and mountains. Above all he was a loving Husband, Father, and Pappy.
In addition to his wife, Bob is survived by a son, Seve and his wife, Sierra; daughter, Lexi Fritz and her husband, Kyle; three grandchildren, Rory Cunningham, Hayden Fritz, and Mikinna Cunningham; 14 siblings, June, Spurgeon, Patsy, Alma, Phyllis, Darlene, James, Clarence, KC, Linda, Blaine, Barry, Butch, and Mark. He was preceded in death by five siblings, Preston, Judy, Dennis, Gladys, and Mary Lou.
A funeral service will be held at 12 p.m. on Friday, February 14, 2020 at the Etzweiler Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, 1111 E. Market St., York, with Pastor Simeon Harrar officiating. A viewing will be held on Friday from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will be private at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Eastern Athletic Booster Club, 120 S. Third Street, Wrightsville, PA 17368.
Arrangements by the Etzweiler Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, 1111 E. Market St., York, PA 17403. www.etzweilerfuneralhome.com
