Robert "Bob" L. Buehler transitioned into another realm on Sunday, November 8, 2020. He was born February 11, 1940 to the late Wallace and Virginia Buehler and he packed a lot of life in the 80 years in between those dates.
After graduating from J. P. McCaskey High School in 1958, he spent 6 years in the Marine Corps. He worked in various production jobs until he took an early retirement from Armstrong World Industries. After that, he worked part-time at Doneckers.
His meaningful, lasting legacy began around that time when he and his wife Peggy formed PA Shih Tzu Rescue in their Ephrata home. Having had 488 foster in their home in 10 years, in addition to their own pack, there were always a few dogs around. Bob never hesitated to hold the scared ones or get up nights with the ones too upset to sleep in a new place their first night and gave them all the love and support they needed.
He and Peggy walked several miles a day through Ephrata for 15 years, rain or shine. His real passion was bicycling and he and Peggy unknowingly took his last bike ride four weeks ago. A highlight of his life was a trip to France to enjoy the 2010 Tour De France for his 70th birthday with his son Larry.
Bob had a massive heart attack in 2015, was in the hospital for 3 days, came home and had a stroke the next day. Never one to let major health issues set him back, he rode his bike to cardio rehab, much to the dismay of the therapists. He then completed the Ephrata Firecracker 5 mile run 6 months afterwards.
He enjoyed working in the yard, visiting Rehoboth Beach and doing crossword puzzles but his warmth and compassion for others is what will be remembered by all who knew him. He never hesitated to help anyone in need.
Peggy and Bob met 35 years ago this month and were married in a beautiful setting facing a waterfall and with the sun setting behind them in Hawaii in 1989. They were truly soul mates and she was the love of his life.
In addition to Peggy, he is survived by two sons: Larry Buehler, husband of Kim, who live in Ephrata, PA with their children Nate and Ana and Matt Buehler who lives in Knoxville, TN with his sons David, Hayes, and Nash; one brother, Paul Buehler, husband of Darlene; one niece; and one nephew.
In addition to his parents, Bob was preceded in death by a sister, Dorothy Buehler in 2001.
In honoring Bob's passion for rescue, please consider adopting a pet.
If you wish to donate to a rescue in Bob's name, please send donations to Zoe's House Rescue, PO Box 2372, Reading, PA 19608.
Final care is private and entrusted to Paul L. Gravenor Home For Funerals, Ephrata, PA.
