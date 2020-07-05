Robert "Bob" "Kruppy" M. Kruppenbach, Sr. age 82, of Gap, went to be with our Lord on July 2, 2020. He was the husband of the late Kathleen A. "Kitty" Sellers Kruppenbach who died June 29, 2018. Born in Joanna, PA, he was the son of the late Harry and Mabel Barrett Kruppenbach.
He graduated from Caernarvon Township High School, Class of 1955. Bob was a long time member of Christiana Methodist Church. Bob was fortunate to live his passion of driving truck for National Rolling Mills from 1964 to 1997, Conestoga Wood Specialties for 10 years, and continued his career with Gap Repair.
Bob enjoyed traveling, woodworking, and browsing auctions and garage sales. He had an overwhelming love for his children, family, friends and neighbors.
Bob is survived by 4 children: Ivy wife of Daniel Sweigart of Lancaster, Jennifer wife of Peter Grumbrecht of Holtwood, Robert M., Jr. husband of Connie Knippenberg Kruppenbach of Lancaster, Heidi Hanson of Lancaster, 2 step children: Wesley L. Hawkins, husband of Sharon Thomas Hawkins of Quarryville, Renee J. Runcel of Gap, 12 grandchildren, 8 great-grandchildren, 2 great-grand-children, and 2 siblings: Jane Ramsey of KS, and Harry "Barry" husband of Susan Kruppenbach of NC. He was preceded in death by a brother, John "Jack" Kruppenbach.
Bob will be greatly missed by everyone, he was always willing to lend a helping hand to family, friend or stranger.
An outdoor memorial service will be held at the Christiana Lions Club Memorial Park, 325 North Bridge Street, Christiana on Saturday, July 11 at 11 a.m. with Pastor Linda Harnish officiating. You may wish to bring chairs and please follow CDC guidelines regarding masks and social distancing. A private interment will be held in Harmony Church Cemetery, Churchtown.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in Bob's memory to Christiana Methodist Church 14 S. Bridge Street, Christiana, PA 17509 or Hospice and Community Care, PO Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604-4125. shiveryfuneralhome.com