Robert "Bob" Kenneth Stauffer, 96, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, February 10, 2021 at Keystone Villa in Ephrata. He was the husband of the late Betty Root Stauffer who preceded him in death in 2017 after 70 wonderful years of marriage.
Born in Rothsville, he was the son of the late Earl Y. and Mary C. Weidler Stauffer. Growing up in Rothsville during the Depression, Bob helped his mother in the family owned General Merchandise Store and his grandfather on the farm herding cows and planting tobacco. During his early teenage years, he assisted his father with an electrical contract at the United Zion Home near Lititz which began his interest in electricity. His high school years found him playing basketball, becoming a pole vault champion and achieving the rank of Eagle Scout in the Boy Scouts of America.
After graduation from Rothsville High School in 1942, he worked for Armstrong World Industries as an electrician before attending Drexel University. He was drafted into the US Army Air Corps Force in February 1943 and was an aircraft electrician stationed in Arizona and Calcutta, India.
In 1949, Bob and his brother, Richard started an electrical contracting business, Earl Y. Stauffer & Sons, which served the industrial, commercial and institutional organizations in Northern Lancaster County. The business completed major electrical contracts on fourteen new school buildings, including Ephrata High School. Earl Y. Stauffer & Sons continued to serve the community until the business was sold to Haller Enterprises in 1984.
Bob and his brother also developed Twin Brook Mobile Home Park on land that was their grandfather's farm in Rothsville. By the time the families sold Twin Brook in 1986, they had created 142 mobile home spaces for affordable housing in Rothsville. In addition, Bob and his wife Betty built an 8-unit apartment building in Ephrata to provide affordable housing which is still being run today by his family.
Serving and supporting the Ephrata community was very important to Bob. He was a member of the Ephrata Jaycees (President 1956) and his leadership was influential to start the Ephrata Recreation Center in 1951 and the formation and printing of the Ephrata Community Directories. Bob was also a member of Ephrata Rotary (President 1963) and was instrumental in the building and construction of the double pavilion at the Ephrata Community Park, now known as the Thomas P. Grater Community Park. His electrical expertise served the community well as Bob volunteered his services at the Ephrata Fair for many years to assist with the massive task of setting up the electric system for all the vendors.
Bob was a scout leader, a member of the Boy Scouts of Lancaster County Honor Society, and served as a Lancaster County Boy Scout committeeman for twenty years. He was a lifetime member of the Ephrata Elks Lodge #1933, the American Legion Cloister Post # 439, the Ephrata Lodge #665, the Scottish Rite, and the Rajah Temple Shrine.
Leadership in church was important as well and he served on the Ephrata Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church Council for 8 years and was in charge of the Audio Visual at Ephrata Church of the Brethren for many years.
But most important to Bob was his family. Whether a family water ski vacation, playing pinochle around the dining room table, putting a puzzle together, canoeing, making BBQ chicken, bowling, golfing, working in his workshop, doing rides at Hershey Park, wintering in Florida, or doing stamp and coin collecting, he involved his family and made sure he was impacting each one with his lasting legacy of love. He will be greatly missed.
Bob is survived by a son, William, husband of Lois (Bingeman) Stauffer of Whitehall, PA; two daughters: Barbara, wife of Dr. Richard Gelder, Osprey, FL; and Bonnie, wife of Charles Martier Jr., Ephrata, PA; seven grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren, four step grandchildren and 6 step great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, a son, Larry, and a brother, J. Richard Stauffer.
His family would like to thank the staff at Keystone Villa and Senior Helpers for their tremendous loving care, comfort and support.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to the Ephrata Area Public Library or Ephrata Social Services to continue Bob's passion to support his local community.
Private interment will be at the convenience of the family.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.