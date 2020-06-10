Robert "Bob" J. Snyder, Sr.

Robert J. Snyder, Sr., 84, of Columbia, passed away, Thursday, June 4, 2020 at Hospice and Community Care. Born in Marietta, PA he was the son of the late Dorothy (Snyder) and Richard Boyland. Bob was the beloved husband of 56 years to the late Joanne M. (Sload) Snyder who passed in 2011.
Prior to his retirement in 2002, Bob was employed by Turkey Hill & Sealtest Food for over 35 years as a Milkman and Truck Driver. Bob was a member of Concordia Evangelical Lutheran Church. Bob attended Donegal High School and participated in basketball and baseball. He was an avid Philadelphia Sports fan, supporting the Eagles, Phillies and Sixers. Bob took pride in his ability to stay current with his computer skills, allowing him to independently manage his affairs and stay in touch with his family up until the end of his life.
Bob is survived by 4 children: Diane M. Shirk of Ephrata, Donna M. Jones wife of Ronald of Lititz, Robert Snyder, Jr. husband of Valerie of Columbia, and Joey J. Snyder of Columbia; 6 grandchildren; 9 great-grandchildren, and a sister, Sandra Boyland of Mountville.
A Private Graveside Service will be held at Concordia Lutheran Church, 3825 Concordia Rd., Columbia 17512. To send an online condolence or for more information please visit SnyderFuneralHome.com
A living tribute »