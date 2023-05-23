Robert "Bob" G. Hull, 87, of Lancaster, passed away on May 21, 2023 at Lancaster General Hospital. He was the loving husband of Peggy Lee (Ruhl) Hull. Born in Lancaster, PA he was the son of the late George and Ellen (McBride) Hull.
After graduating from high school, Bob spent much of his professional career with Hamilton Watch Company working in materials management.
In his spare time, he enjoyed singing in a barbershop quartet as well as in the Red Rose Chorus. In his younger years, he collected model trains as well as cheering on his Philadelphia sports teams and spending time at the Irbid Irish Club. Most of all however, he enjoyed being with his adoring family.
Bob was also very patriotic after serving in the military and followed politics closely, never missing voting in an election since he became legally old enough to do so.
In addition to his wife, Peggy, he is survived by two children, Chuck Hull (husband of Debora) and Rich Hull (husband of Anne). Also surviving is a brother, Ken Hull, seven grandchildren, five great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by a sister, Lorraine Harsh.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend a memorial service at Grace Lutheran Church, 517 N. Queen St., Lancaster, PA 17603 on Thursday, May 25, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. A visitation will be held at the church from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to Grace Lutheran Church at the address shown above. To leave an online condolence, please visit
