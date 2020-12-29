Robert "Bob" G. Herr, 90, of Ephrata, went to rest on Saturday, December 26, 2020, at Ephrata Manor.
He was born in Landis Valley to the late J. Landis and Florence E. (Grube) Herr and was the husband of the late Annabel M. (Singer) Herr who passed away in 2007.
Bob led an eventful life. His younger years took him west to work on a harvesting crew, which led to a hitchhiking adventure to get back home. Shortly after, Bob was stationed in Chitose, Japan in the Korean War in the 1st Calvary as a Morse code operator. He flew with a pilot towing a target for ground to air shooting practice. After his time served in the Army he became a concrete mixer driver for Binkley and Horst, but most of his trucking years was spent with the Packing Corporation. Even after serving our country, Bob served his community with Akron Fire Company and was a life member for over 60 years. He was a member of the Zion Lutheran Church of Akron. One of his favorite pastimes he enjoyed was hunting and fishing at Wilkens Flat hunting cabin, which he and his friends built by hand. Bob also enjoyed growing winning roses for the Ephrata Fair. These past few years he liked playing bocce ball at Ephrata Manor. Bob will be dearly missed by his friends and family.
Robert is survived by a son, William R. Herr; two grandsons, Brent and Blake Zimmerman; two great-grandsons, Luke and Waylon Zimmerman; a sister, Erma Zimmerman; and a brother, Melvin Herr.
In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by a daughter, Cynthia "Cindy" A. Zimmerman; great-grandson, Brice Zimmerman; and sisters, Miriam Mull and Dorothy Dunlinger.
A graveside service will be held on Saturday, January 2, 2021, 11:00 AM at the Memory Gardens Memorial Cemetery, 319 Wabash Road, Ephrata, with Pastor Matt Lenahan officiating.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.
