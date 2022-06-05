Robert "Bob" Fralich Hess, Jr., 83, of Lancaster, passed away surrounded by loved ones, on Wednesday June 1, 2022, after a brief illness. Bob was a Lancaster native through and through. He was born to Robert F. Hess, Sr. and Lilyan G. Hess, in 1939.
After graduating from J.P. McCaskey High School in 1957, he enlisted in the Armed Services and completed his training at The United States Army Provost Marshal School, Fort Gordon, GA, as a Military Policeman. Bob served almost 2 years in Germany during his time in the service. His stories will be remembered fondly. Bob was ahead of his time, he believed in hard work and innovation, always looking towards the future.
His interests sent him down the path of computer technology and computer science, long before PC's were a household name. A Systems Analyst his entire career, he retired from Donegal Mutual Insurance and did consulting work for a short time. He also believed in giving back and taught at Franklin and Marshall College's Evening Division, teaching what he himself learned for future generations of programmers.
After retirement, Bob found his true passion, the PIAA and became a Track & Field Official. Bob was a lifelong athlete in basketball, soccer, football, baseball, you name it. Bob either competed, coached or officiated. An avid supporter of local youth sports he could be found at many a game in and around Lancaster. He continued with the PIAA, adding Swimming/Diving Official to his resume, and participated in many Local, District, and State meets. He truly loved being a part of the PIAA. Bobs other hobbies included playing Bridge. He was part of a club for many years and played regularly. He was serious about Bridge, make no mistake.
Bob loved to travel, especially to the beach with his wife, Margaret, or if a special sporting event was happening. Bob had a fascination with WWII airplanes, as many youngsters growing up in the 1940's did. Bob had a brilliant mind, his knowledge on such a wide variety of subjects was something to behold. Anyone who knew Bob knew that he was a loving father and a devoted husband, what else could anyone ask for. We cherished him.
Bob is survived by his wife, Margaret P. (Peck) Hess, truly the love of his life for almost 40 years. Bob was a proud father to his 2 children, Robert A. Hess (Diane) and Denise L., wife of Scott Weik. Bob also doted on his 5 grandchildren, Kelsey A. Weik; Kyle S. Weik (husband to Megan C. Torres); Alyssa R. Hess; Kiera L. Hess, and William G. Weik. He never missed a sporting event, recital, concert, or graduation. He was always their biggest supporter and champion, always so proud of their accomplishments. Bob could not have been happier when his 6 great-grandchildren began arriving. He cherished them all even when they were sometimes far away. He loved them all so much, Lily, Aiden, Atlas, Max, Tesla, and Everett. Bob was predeceased by his parents and his sister, Jeanie.
The Family will be holding a Celebration of Life Service at a later date. All flowers and notes can be sent to their home, or to send an online condolence, visit: Workmanfuneralhomes.com. Arrangements by the Workman Funeral Homes, Inc., Columbia/Mountville.
A living tribute »