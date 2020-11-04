Robert "Bob" Esworthy, 76, died Friday, Oct. 30, 2020. He was under the care of Hospice. Born May 12, 1944 in Honey Brook, PA he was the son of the late Marie Esworthy and Louie Shultz. Bob worked for Smith Pies, Morgantown, PA before moving to S. Carolina.
He is survived by his wife Penny, daughter Tiffany, wife of James Thomas, grandchildren Dakota and Gage all of S. Carolina. Also sister Janet, wife of Jim Wagner, Lancaster, PA, sisters-in law Ethel Esworthy, widow of Glen Esworthy, and Mary wife of Dale Cairns, all of Chester County, PA. Bob is preceded in death by brothers Bill, Glen, David, and sisters Violet Klopp and Marion Campbell.
A service will be held November 10, 2020 at 11 AM at Shepherd of the Sea Lutheran Church, Murrels Inlet, S. Carolina.
