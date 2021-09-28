Robert "Bob" E. Shreiner, 84, of Lititz, passed away on Friday, September 24, 2021 at Hospice and Community Care. Born in Lititz, PA he was the son of the late Louella (Mellinger) and Victor Shreiner. He was the loving husband to Julia (Miller) Shreiner for almost 67 years.
Bob was a member of St. Paul United Church of Christ in Manheim, PA. He enjoyed turkey hunting and visiting the hunting cabin in Potter County. Most of all Bob treasured his family and was a loving Pap to everyone.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his children: Brenda Smoker wife of Randall of Lititz, Gary husband of Linda of Millersville and Kurt Shreiner husband of Karen of Lititz; 8 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; 3 great-great-grandchildren; his sister Barbara Good of Lititz as well as several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his siblings: Darlene, Dorothy and Vic.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made Hospice and Community Care, 685 Good Drive, PO Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 11 AM on Friday, October 1, 2021 at the Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home and Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA 17543. Family and friends will be received from 10 AM to the time of service. Interment will follow at Penryn Cemetery.
To Leave an online condolence, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com