Robert "Bob" E. Reapsome, 66, of Lititz, PA, passed away peacefully following a short battle with cancer, on Wednesday, August 2nd, 2023.
Born in Lancaster, PA, he was the son of the late Frank and Phyllis Reapsome. He was a graduate of McCaskey High School and later Delaware Valley College, where he was a multi sport athlete. Bob was employed at HC Quality Doors. Bob spent many years coaching and attending his sons' baseball games. He enjoyed meeting anyone he crossed paths with while coaching. Bob enjoyed annual family trips to Assateague, as well as trips to the family cabin. In his free time, he loved watching the Phillies, fishing and spending time with his family and friends. He will be greatly missed by his loving family and longtime friends.
He is survived by his loving wife Lynn of 34 years as of this past April, his sons Tom (significant other Jess), Travis and his beloved dog Beau. He is also survived by his sister Elaine Stone, his nephew and wife Jenn. Bob is predeceased by grandparents Robert and Effie Elmer, brother in-law William Stone, and brother-in-law Thomas Jennings.
Bob's family will receive relatives and friends at Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA 17543 on Thursday August 10, 2023 from 9:30am to 11am with a celebration of Bob's life beginning at 11am. Burial will be at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Bob's memory may be made to Hospice and Community Care, https://www.hospiceandcommunitycare.org/in-honor-in-memory-gifts/. Online condolences may be made to the family at SnyderFuneralHome.com