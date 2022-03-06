Robert "Bob" E. Deist II, 38, of Leola, passed away on Monday, February 28, 2022 at Hershey Medical Center after a courageous battle with cancer. He left this world the same way he lived within it-surrounded by love from his family. Born in Lancaster, PA he was the son of Cynthia (Dellinger) and the late Robert E. Deist.
Bob was a talented mechanic and could often be found working in "The Shop" a.k.a. Deist Automotive. He enjoyed his Ford trucks, mud racing, truck pulls and Monster Trucks, not necessarily in that order. He followed in his father's footsteps and carried on the "Deist Donkey Farm" team name for all his race trucks. His energy and friendliness were only dimmed in comparison to his sense of humor. All who knew him can probably hear the sound of his laughter right now, as it was such an essential part of his being. He welcomed people into his life fully and loved immensely. He truly loved his family, friends and dogs. His wit and energy will be missed by all who knew him.
He was the loving other half to April Holliday for over 16 years. Bob is survived by his sister Rebecca Deist-Hoover wife of Matthew of Windsor and his nephew James E. Deist-Hoover; 2 grandmothers; and his beloved Great Danes Cleveland and Shelby. In addition to his father, Bob is preceded in death by 2 grandfathers and his beloved dog, Windsor.
A Celebration of Bob's Life will be held at a later date.
