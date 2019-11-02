Robert "Bob" D. Rightnour

Robert "Bob" David Rightnour, 51, of Mountville, died unexpectedly of natural causes on Tuesday, October 29, 2019 at his home. He was the companion of Sara Lee Sheesley.
At the time of his death, Bob was employed by Protech Mechanical, Landisville.
Born October 24, 1968, in Lancaster, he was the son of the late Betty Lou (Slagle), married to the late Earl L. Hurst, Jr. and was raised by the late Martin A. Redcay. Bob was an avid Washington Redskins fan. He will be lovingly remembered as being a good friend and someone that was always there for everyone.
Also surviving are two children; Brandon L. Weidner, of Lancaster and Lakan C., married to Zachary B. Oberholtzer, of York; two grandchildren; Raelynn and Colton; six siblings; Viki, married to Rich Walton, of DuBois, PA, Coni Glassman, of Lancaster; Michael Rightnour, of SC, Carolyn, married to Martin Funk, of Lancaster, Bill Rightnour, married to Jen, of Lampeter, and Steve Hurst, married to Dawn, of Maytown. Bob was also preceded in death by a son, Andrew David Rightnour and a sister, Valerie Green.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Bob's Celebration of Life Funeral Service from the Andrew T. Scheid Funeral Home-Sullivan Home, 121 South Prince Street, Lancaster, PA 17603 (on-site parking with attendants) on Sunday afternoon, November 3, 2019 at 4:00 p.m. (Viewing 2:00-4:00 p.m.) Interment will be private.
To submit an on-line condolence, visit: www.scheidfuneralhome.com 717-397-8298