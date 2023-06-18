Robert "Bob" Craig Hinkle, 78, of Lancaster passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family, at Homestead Village on June 1, 2023. Born in Hazleton, PA on August 27, 1944, he was the son of the late Marian M. and Robert S. Hinkle.
Bob is survived by his wife of 55 years, Cheryl (Kendig) Hinkle, daughters Lynn Crumbling (Jason) of Columbia, PA and Abbie Cornblatt (Paul) of Reisterstown, MD. He is survived by four granddaughters, Emily and Molly Crumbling, Julia and Lauren Cornblatt, sister Deborah Beozzo (Sy) of Pittsburgh, PA, and a niece, Michelle Anderson (Sean) of Lakewood, CO.
Family will greet friends and relatives at Church of the Apostles UCC, 1850 Marietta Ave., Lancaster, PA on June 25, 2023 at 1 pm followed by a Celebration of Life at 2 pm. Interment will be private at a future date. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Bob's memory to the Homestead Village Apostles Center for Care Wish List, 1800 Village Circle, Lancaster, PA 17603. To leave an online condolence for the family, please visit:
DeBordSnyder.com (717) 394-4097