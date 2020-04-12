Robert "Bob" Chalfant went home to his Savior on Good Friday, April 10, 2020.
He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He enjoyed golfing, fishing, and spending time with his family. He was a proud World War II Navy veteran.
Bob retired from the U.S. Postal Service and had his own roofing company. Bob served many years in the West Lancaster Volunteer Fire Company.
Happiness to him was helping those around him.
Bob is survived by his wife, Mary Margaret Hecker Chalfant, daughters Karen Peck wife of Darrell Peck (deceased) and MaryJo Shearer wife of Ed Shearer; four grandchildren Ashley Peck, Clayton Peck and wife Lynn, Travis Schmalhofer and wife Shelly, and Katie Horst and husband Todd. He was also blessed with 5 great-granddaughters, Kara, Sophia, Payton, Audrey, and Alethea. Bob is survived as well by his brother, David, of Millersville.
There will be a memorial service at a date to be determined later. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Hospice & Community Care, 685 Good Drive, Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604-4125 or to the Golden Connections Community Center Meals On Wheels Program, 20C Gotham Place, Red Lion, PA 17356. To send a condolence, please visit SnyderFuneralHome.com
A living tribute »