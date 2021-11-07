Robert "Bob" Carl Buser, 74, passed away Wednesday, October 13, 2021. Born in Harrisburg, PA, he was the son of the late Carl Buser and Mary Emilie Noll. He was a 1965 graduate of Bishop McDevitt High School. Bob and Cheryl Johnson Buser married in 1969.
A proud veteran, Bob served in the United States Marine Corps where he completed one tour of duty in Vietnam. He received numerous medals including the Purple Heart.
CTPD Chief Robert Buser served in Lancaster County law enforcement for a total of 36 years. He started his law enforcement career with the PA State Police in 1970. During his time with the State Police he served as a Trooper and Criminal Investigator retiring in 1992. After leaving PSP he was hired as the Chief of Police with the Conestoga Township Police Department. He led the CTPD for 10 years and was instrumental in the successful merger of the Conestoga Twp. PD and Pequea Twp. PD in forming the Southern Regional Police Department. He continued to serve with the SRPD as a sergeant handling many tasks including criminal investigations. He retired from the SRPD and law enforcement in 2006.
For years, Bob and Cheryl vacationed in the North Myrtle Beach area and in 2012 they made Longs, SC their home.
Surviving in addition to his wife Cheryl is his son, Stephen Buser and wife, Michelle; sisters, Nancy Dunn, Carol Buddell; stepbrother, Edward Snell; three grandchildren, Allyson, Landen and Audrena. Bob was preceded in death by his son, Brian Carl Buser; stepmother, Marie Buser; and stepsister, Linda Webb.
The family requests memorials be made to the Pennsylvania Fraternal Order of Police, Pennsylvania State Lodge FOP, P.O. Box 898, Mechanicsburg, PA 17055 or Wounded Warrior, 4899 Belfort Road, Suite 300, Jacksonville, FL 32256.
