Robert A. Kupiszewski, 72 of Denver, PA passed away peacefully January 12, 2020 at his son's home in Mohnton while under hospice care. Born March 11th 1947, to the late Andrew & Dorothy (Keinard) Kupiszewski.
He grew up in Mohnton, spending time fishing, hiking, playing chess and building train yards. During summer breaks from Gov. Mifflin H.S, He interned with the US Geological Survey in Maine, where he climbed Mt. Washington, and the following year interned with USGS in Alabama. After graduating Gov. Mifflin in 1966, he joined the US Army and was stationed in Ft. Jackson, SC. After the Army he worked for various engineering and surveying companies in Berks and Lancaster counties. In 1995 Bob started "Kupiszewski Towing," which he enjoyed doing for 19 years until his retirement in 2014. He loved helping people and giving "Fishwrapper" papers to customers. On June 17th 1967 he married his high school sweetheart; Florence (Alexander) Kupiszewski. Sharing over 52 years of marriage, as a loving husband and father he raised two great sons: Steven, Mohnton and Joseph, Pittsburgh. He loved traveling with family all over the USA and Canada, as well as boating, camping, and cruising to Bermuda and Bahamas.
Surviving are siblings: Andrew F. Kent, Thomas Kupiszewski, Susan Messner, plus nieces and nephews. As his last selfless act, he donated his body to "Science Care" to study Alzheimer's and Parkinson's disease, hoping to help others. Bob was a faithful member of Trinity United Methodist Church, Denver for 46 years where a celebration of life service will be held at a later date.
A living tribute »