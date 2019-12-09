Robert "Bob" A. Swift, Sr., 60, of Columbia, formerly of North Pine Street, Lancaster, died unexpectedly of natural causes on Wednesday, December 4, 2019 at LGH. He was the husband of Virginia M. (Beats) Swift. They were married on September 10, 1982.
Born July 30, 1959, in Lancaster, he was the son of the late Charles P. and Janet (Brown) Swift. His hobbies were Bingo and playing Nintendo. He enjoyed playing poker with his grandson, son, brothers and sister. He loved sitting outside and especially spending time with his wife, Virginia. He will be lovingly remembered as a "happy go lucky type guy"..... he enjoyed picking on his nieces and nephews.
Also surviving is his son, Robert A. Swift, Jr., of Columbia; grandson, Terrence A. Swift and siblings: Pauline, married to Ronald Strickland, Charles P. Swift, Jr., married to Karen, and Paul Swift, married to Esther. He was also preceded in death by two brothers: James, and infant, Carl.
At the request of the family, the viewing and Funeral Services were arranged privately from the Andrew T. Scheid Funeral Home, 320 Blue Rock Road, Route 999, Millersville, PA 17551.
To submit an online condolence, visit: www scheidfuneralhome.com 717-872-2266
