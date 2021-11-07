On November 4, 2021, Robert “Bo” John Stauffer passed away peacefully in his sleep with his wife by his side. He is preceded in death by his parents, Charles F. and Esther V. Stauffer of Lancaster; his brother, Charles “Buddy” Stauffer of Lancaster; and his son, Robert J. Stauffer II of Landisville. He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Vicki M. Schlinkman Stauffer and his brother, Kenneth “Chub” Stauffer of Lititz. He is also survived by his daughter, Tiffany Stauffer of Charlottesville, VA, his son and daughter-in-law, Matthew & Karen Stauffer of Lititz, and his daughter-in-law, Becky McKee Stauffer of Landisville and Lisa Torres. Poppy will be forever missed by his beloved grandchildren, Taylor & Coro Cope, Dylan Cope, Clare Stauffer, Esther Torres, Zoe Stauffer, Owen Stauffer, Piper Stauffer, Adia Axel Stauffer and great granddaughter, Everly June Cope.
Bo was born on March 9, 1947, in Lancaster, PA, attended Sacred Heart Elementary School and graduated from Lancaster Catholic High School in 1965. He was a proud UAW member of Local 786 and worked at Caterpillar for 27 years. During his time at Caterpillar, he served as a Union Safety Steward, completed an Electrician Internship in 1990, and attended Penn State York graduating with an associate’s degree in Electrical Engineering in 1991. Bo retired in 2010 after working at Y & S Candies for 18 years.
Bo was a devoted husband, father and grandfather and loved having his family and friends around him. He enjoyed going on cruises, the theater and long car rides with Vicki, listening to their favorite tunes. Bo was willing to sing or play his guitar at any opportunity and was well known for singing the National Anthem at the Barnstormer Games over the past 16 years. He was a faithful democrat, a labor singer/songwriter, and a political activist.
Bo was one-of-a-kind and made friends everywhere. He brought light, laughter, and music wherever he went. His family and friends adored him, and he will be eternally missed.
A service will be at 5:00 PM on Tuesday, November 9, 2021, at Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA. Bo’s family will receive friends from 3:00 PM to 5:00 PM and immediately after the service. The interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Bo’s name to the National Pancreas Foundation, The Native American Heritage Association or the ACLU. Online condolences can be sent to: SnyderFuneralHome.com