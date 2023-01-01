Robert Benjamin "Bob" Wenger passed away on Monday, December 19, 2022. He was born on February 2, 1935 to Luke and Elva (Huber) Wenger, in Ephrata, Pennsylvania. On June 10, 1960, he married Lena Miller, who survives him.
After graduating from Lancaster Mennonite School, he attended Eastern Mennonite College (now Eastern Mennonite University), graduating with a bachelor's degree in 1958. He earned a master's degree from Pennsylvania State University in 1962, and a Doctor of Philosophy degree in mathematics from the University of Pittsburgh in 1969. He achieved these academic credentials despite a severe hearing loss dating from his childhood.
Bob served the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay community as a professor of mathematics in the natural sciences faculty for thirty years. He contributed after retiring by mentoring students, being involved in research and writing, and continuing his work on environmental issues, specifically water quality issues in Wisconsin and around the world. His specialty was applying mathematical principles and techniques to a wide range of scientific problems with practical real-world applications. He served as chair of an interdisciplinary science unit for several years and was engaged in university governance as well.
He was a kind and gentle man, well-respected by administrators, faculty, and students. Among the many recognitions he received was the Barbara Hauxhurst Cofrin Professorship of Natural Sciences (in 1997), of which he was extremely proud. He was also a leader of the International Visiting Scholars Program which brought people from around the world to the Green Bay area to share their expertise in several fields. Bob got great joy out of his international collaborations, including a year at Aalborg University in Denmark and many years of work with colleagues at Beijing Normal University, including a year spent in China, which Lena shared with him. He was a strong believer in the peaceful exchange of ideas with the hope that cooperation would lead to better lives for all. He never crossed paths with someone without showing them respect, kindness, and curiosity. He also was a decades-long supporter of UWGB basketball, especially the women's team, whose games he attended religiously.
His greatest joy came from his 62-year partnership with Lena, and their children Kent (ex-wife Sue Ulschmid) and Meg (Scott Bahr). They survive him along with his sister, Elizabeth Wenger, brother, Luke Wenger, and many friends, colleagues, and former students around the world.
A celebration of life will be held in the spring. To send online condolences, please go to www.pfotenhauerfuneralhome.com
