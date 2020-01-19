Robert B. Weitzel

Robert Bradley "Brad" Weitzel, a Lancaster County native and lifelong resident, died unexpectedly on Monday, January 13, 2020 at his Manor Township home. He was 71.
Born June 26, 1948 in Lancaster, he was second of four siblings and first of three sons of the late Robert Ardell Weitzel and Dorothy Jane Hodgen. Both the Weitzel and Hodgen families trace their ancestral roots to the earliest settlers of Lancaster County.
A 1966 graduate of J.P. McCaskey High School, Brad retired in 2015 after 40 years as a proofreader and compositor for the R.R. Donnelley Printing Company.
Brad was a loving grandfather who especially enjoyed playing mini golf with his granddaughters, Sarah and Emma, and attending their soccer and softball games. He enjoyed baseball and football, especially rooting for the Braves and Falcons. He also enjoyed going to the beach at Ocean City, MD and watching the annual air show.
He is survived by two sons, Ryan Thomas Weitzel and wife Amy (Allingham) of Havre de Grace, MD, and Jason Andrew Weitzel of Reading; three grandchildren, Sarah Elizabeth Weitzel, Emma Grace Weitzel and Jaxon Liam Weitzel; his devoted partner Sue Williams of Lancaster; and his three siblings and their spouses, Barbara Anne Lerro, wife of Dr. Furey A. "Wally" Lerro of Freehold, NJ; John Richard Weitzel and wife Nancy (Musser) of Lancaster; and Joseph Edward Weitzel and wife Linda (Rankin) of Mountville. Also surviving are numerous nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be held Thursday, January 23, 2020, at 11 a.m. at the Marticville United Methodist Cemetery, 641 Marticville Rd., Pequea, PA 17565.
Online condolences can be sent to SnyderFuneralHome.com
