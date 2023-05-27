Robert B. Rynier, age 93 of Kinzers, passed away on Friday, May 26, 2023 at his home. He was the husband of Jeanne Foulk Rynier with whom he celebrated 64 years of marriage on September 5th. Born in Christiana, he was the son of the late Benjamin and Elva Hilton Rynier.
Robert honorably served his country in the United States Army. He worked as a fabricator for Trojan Yacht for 37 years before retiring. He was a member of the Christiana Masonic Lodge #417 and the Harrisburg Masonic Lodge #325. In his free time, he loved fishing, bowling, golfing, and painting.
Surviving besides his wife are 2 children, Deborah, wife of Michael Keller of Lancaster and Ronald, husband of Michelle Rynier of Kinzers, and a brother, Ray, husband of Mary Rynier of Gordonville. He was preceded in death by 2 siblings, Mary Ross and Donald Rynier.
Funeral service will take place at Shivery Funeral Home, 3214 Lincoln Highway East, Paradise, on Tuesday, May 30th at 11 a.m. with a viewing from 10 a.m. until the time of service. Pastor Tim Rogers will be officiating. Interment will be in the Bellevue Presbyterian Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Robert's honor to the Masonic Village, c/o Masonic Office of Gift Planning, 1 Masonic Drive, Elizabethtown, PA 17022. shiveryfuneralhome.com