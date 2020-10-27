Robert B. Hoffard, 82, of New Holland, passed away Thursday October, 22nd 2020. He was the son of Blanche Hoffard.
Survived by his loving wife, Carol J. McClarigan-Hoffard of New Holland; two sons, Bryan Hoffard of Lancaster and Dwayne Hoffard of Terre Hill; his five grandchildren, Desmond, Dylan, Zoe, Brianna and Ezra. Also surviving is John and Essie Glass of Mohnton, PA.
Robert graduated in 1956 from Twin Valley High School and served in the U.S. Army. He attended Churchtown Methodist Church. Robert loved spending time with his family and friends, NASCAR. and driving truck. He retired from Earl R. Martin Trucking of East Earl, PA.
At the family's request the services will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in Robert's memory to the Wounded Warrior Project, PO Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675–8516. To leave an online condolence for the family, please visit: www.CremationLancasterPA.com