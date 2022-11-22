Robert B. Gingrich, 91, of Lititz, PA passed away on Sunday, November 20, 2022 surrounded by his loving family. Born in Rothsville, PA he was the son of the late Sarah S. (Bowman) and Amos H. Gingrich. He was the loving husband to Frances (Kipp) with whom he celebrated 70 years.
Bob was a member of Christ Evangelical Lutheran Church in Elizabethtown, PA for more than 50 years. He was a 1949 graduate of Rothsville High School. Prior to retirement from AMP Inc., he worked as a Tool and Die Maker for over 30 years. This provided the opportunity for him to travel throughout the world later in his career. One of his favorite vacation destinations was Williamsburg, VA where he drew unlimited inspiration for his tin smithing. Most of all Bob cherished spending time with his family.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his children: R. William "Bill" husband of Cheri of Elizabethtown and Susanne M. Smeigh wife of Donald R., Jr. of Cerro Gordo, NC; grandchildren: Neil R., Leah M. and Ian J. Smeigh and Quinn R. Gingrich; 10 great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his siblings: Donald E., Ray R., and Daniel F. and niece Nancy Gingrich.
A Memorial Service will be held at 11 AM on Wednesday, November 23, 2022 at Christ Evangelical Lutheran Church, 75 East High Street, Elizabethtown, PA 17022. Family and friends will be received from 10 AM until the time of service. Interment will be held at 2:30 PM at Jerusalem Lutheran Cemetery, Rothsville, PA. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Christ Evangelical Lutheran Church, address above or Luther Acres Benevolent Fund, 600 E. Main Street, Lititz, PA 17543.
