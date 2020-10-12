Robert B. Davis, 89, of Ephrata, passed away on Wednesday, October 7, 2020, at Maple Farm Nursing Center.
He was born in Wythe County, VA to the late Robert and Mary (Epinson) Davis and was the husband of the late Shirley M. Davis who passed away in 2008.
He attended Mission of Love Church, Akron.
Robert worked for Bethlehem Steel, Steelton Plant prior to retirement. In 1978 he became an ordained minister Lighthouse Gospel in Tulsa, OK. He enjoyed going on walks, gardening, flower gardening and reading.
Robert is survived by two daughters; three grandchildren; six great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren.
A viewing will be held on Friday, October 16, 2020, from 1 to 2 PM at Stradling Funeral Home, 30 N. Ninth Street, Akron followed by funeral services at 2:00 PM with Reverends Elsie McLean and Ray Moyer officiating. Interment will take place in the Mt. Zion Evangelical Cemetery.
If desired, memorial contributions in Robert's memory may be made to Mission of Love Church, 550C S. 9th Street, Akron, PA 17501.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.
