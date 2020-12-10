Robert B. Brown, 90, of Lancaster, passed away on Tuesday, December 8, 2020. He was the husband of Jean Brown, with whom he celebrated their 63rd wedding anniversary on July 20, 2020. He was born in Florin, son of the late Harry and Mary Bowser Brown.
Bob was a boring mill operator for DeWalt Saws for 32 years and was also an inspector for Dana Corp. for 10 years before his retirement in 1995. He was a lifelong member of Trinity Reformed United Church of Christ. Bob was a member of the Mountville Lions Club, having received the Melvin Jones Fellowship and was veteran of the U.S. Army, serving during the Korean Conflict. He was also a member of the Columbia Lodge #286 F&AM. Bob enjoyed traveling in his RV; Blue Grass Festivals; Hank Williams, Sr. music; going to Pequea Silver Mines; reading; his annual trip to the Mardi Gras, Penn State and Pittsburgh Steelers football and his Jack Russell Terrier, "Buddy" his faithful companion.
Surviving in addition to his wife, one daughter: Robyn L. (Dave R.) Graham, Columbia. One grandson: David R. Graham. Also, several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by one brother: Roy Brown. Two sisters: Grace Slick and Anna Mae Landis.
The Drive-Thru Viewing will be held at Trinity Reformed United Church of Christ, 450 West Main Street, Mountville, PA 17554 on Saturday, December 12, 2020 from 10:00 A.M. to 11:00 A.M. followed by the funeral service at 11:00 A.M. Interment in Laurel Hill Memorial Gardens with Full Military Honors.
Please omit flowers. Memorial contributions may be made in his memory to: Trinity Reformed United Church of Christ. Arrangements by the Workman Funeral Homes, Inc., Mountville/Columbia. To send an online condolence, visit: Workmanfuneralhomes.com
