Robert B. Biggs, 95, of Lancaster, passed away on May 18, 2022. He was born in Lancaster to the late George and Catherine Flick Biggs.
After graduating from Lancaster Catholic High School, Bob honorably served in the United States Navy during WWII. After the war, he married his wife of 44 years, Marion Stoner and worked in the tire industry where he became vice president of sales. He was a dedicated member of the Knights of Columbus and was Knight of the Year from 2003-2004. He also belonged to the Romeo's (Retired Old Men Eating Out).
Bob loved the outdoors and enjoyed fishing, hunting, and golfing. When he was not outside, he was inside watching Notre Dame football and the Phillies. His most treasured time, though, was spent with his family, especially his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Bob is survived by his son, Robert E. Biggs (husband of Wendy) of Lancaster; his daughter Beth Ann Barley (wife of Robert) of Lancaster; his grandchildren: Lauren Walters (wife of Brian) of Palmyra and Brian Biggs (husband of Margaret) of Lancaster; and his great-grandchildren: Luke Walters, Brady Biggs, Bryce Biggs, Graham Biggs, and Olivia Walters.
Along with his wife, Marion, Bob is preceded in death by his sister Adeline Schuler and his brother George Biggs.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. John Neumann Catholic Church, 601 E. Delp Rd., Lancaster, PA 17601 on Wednesday, May 25, 2022 at 11 AM. There will be a viewing from 10 AM until the time of the service. Interment will be in the St. Joseph New Catholic Cemetery, Bausman.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to St. John Neumann Catholic Church at www.sjnlancaster.org or 601 East Delp Road, Lancaster, PA 17601.
