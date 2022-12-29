Robert Arthur Myers, 69, of Elizabethtown, passed away on Monday, December 26, 2022 at his residence. Born in Lancaster, he was the son of the late Arthur S. and Mary (Grosh) Myers. Rob was the husband of Julie (Spence) Myers with whom he celebrated 32 years of marriage.
Rob was a graduate of Elizabethtown Area High School class of 1971. He retired from the New Cumberland Army Depot as a large machinery mechanic. Rob was a member of Conoy Brethren in Christ Church and a classic car enthusiast.
Surviving in addition to his wife, Julie are two sons, Drew and Joshua Myers both of Elizabethtown.
A funeral service honoring Rob's life will be held at the Conoy Brethren in Christ Church, 1722 Bainbridge Rd., Elizabethtown, PA 17022 on Tuesday, January 3, 2023 at 11 AM. Family and friends will be received at the church before the service from 10 AM to 11 AM. Interment will follow at Milton Grove Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Conoy Brethren in Christ Church address above.