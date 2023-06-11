Robert Andriulli, 75, of Millersville, PA passed away peacefully at home surrounded by loved ones on June 6th 2023. Born in Paterson, NJ, son of the late Cosmo and Mary Andriulli.
Bob served his country as a sergeant in the United States Air Force from 1966-1972 and was honorably discharged before starting his life and career in the arts.
Bob retired from Professor of Art at Millersville University in Millersville, PA and formerly taught at Bowdoin College in Maine, Seton Hall University in New Jersey, and at Pennsylvania State University in University Park, Pennsylvania.
Bob was a regionally and nationally known landscape and cityscape artist currently showing at local Red Raven Art Company of Lancaster, PA and Steven Scott Gallery of Baltimore, MD. He also has an extensive exhibition record over the past 30 years, which includes numerous shows in Maine, Maryland, New York, New Jersey, Texas, Pennsylvania, and Delaware.
Bob is survived by his life companion Marilu Sieber, her daughter and son-in-law Kristina & Tony Page. Siblings Ronald Andriulli (wife Sandy), Joseph Andriulli (partner Jonnie), Rita Hibo (husband Henry) and Gloria Parker (husband Mike
All are welcome to join a CELEBRATION OF LIFE for ROBERT ANDRIULLI that will be held Saturday, June 17th from 2-5 PM at Breidenstine Art Building (Sykes Gallery, ground level) of Millersville University, Millersville, PA.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Robert Andriulli scholarship for excellence in Painting, Millersville University, make a gift at millersville.edu