Robert Allen Zigment, 65, of Whiteford, Maryland, formerly of Lancaster, PA, passed away on Sunday, March 27, 2022.
Bob was born on December 2, 1956, in Chicago, IL. He graduated from Hempfield HS in 1974. He graduated from Bloomsburg University in 1978 with his BS in Accounting. He also earned his MBA from York College in 1988. Bob was a successful businessman who served in numerous positions throughout the food industry, most recently as CEO/CFO at Zook Molasses Co., L&S Sweeteners, Good Food, Inc.
Bob loved being outdoors with his family and competed in golf, wrestling, softball, and flag football. He was the driving force behind the Salunga Seahawks flag football team for over 15 years. He competed in softball tournaments all over the East Coast. He volunteered as a coach for his children's' sports teams. He organized and sponsored numerous charitable golf tournaments for those struggling with personal difficulties.
Bob is survived by his wife, Julie Zigment; their sons, Aiden and Calen; his stepchildren, Josh Wienecke, Julianna Barna, and Madison Smith; his children from his previous marriage: Robert Zigment, Matthew Zigment, and Christina Poole; his mother, Marcella Zigment; brother, Leonard Zigment; sisters, Nancy Zigment and Linda Armer; and eleven grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his father, Anthony Zigment.
Visitation will be held at Schimunek Funeral Home of Bel Air Inc., 610 W MacPhail Rd., Bel Air, MD 21014 on Friday, April 8, 2022, from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM and Saturday, April 9, 2022, from 11:00 AM to 12:30 PM, service to follow.
In lieu of flowers a care and education fund has been established in honor of Bob for his young children Aiden and Calen. Checks may be made payable to Aiden and/or Calen Zigment and sent to P.O. Box 333 Whiteford, MD 21160.