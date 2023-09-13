Robert Allen Freeman, 96 of Manheim PA, died September 6th, 2023 while healing from hip surgery. He was called Bob. He was born in Little Marsh, PA to Edna Mae Walker and August Charles Freeman. Bob was predeceased by his parents, his first wife of 50 yrs., Gwendolyn L. Freeman (1998) and his only son Daryl Allen Freeman (2022), 2 brothers, Don and Fred and 1 sister Jean.
Bob is survived by his wife of 15 yrs., Jeanne Carnes Freeman, daughter Carol Shilling and her companion William Higgins from Emmaus, PA, and daughter-in-law Ann Tamara Freeman of Pine City, NY. Survived by 5 grandchildren, James/Chris, Kim/Kevin, Lori, Nicole/Aaron, Jen/Troy. Also 9 great grandchildren. Stepchildren: Vicki/Duane Greenfield, Andy/Kellie, Tim, Joni. Also 7 step grandchildren. Bob was also survived by sister-in-law Sandy Harrington and Dick, 3 brothers-in-law, Bob, John, and Richard Whitcomb and spouses, and sister-in-law Wilma Freeman.
Bob worked for Ingersoll-Rand Company, Painted Post, NY for 22+ yrs. Bob worked for Kennedy Valve in Elmira, NY until he retired June 1989 as a pattern maker. Bob served his country in the United States Navy with an honorable discharge August 1946. He received American Theatre medal, victory medal, and an Asiatic Pacific medal. Bob loved making and repairing all things, he used to love bowling and playing cards. He also loved his white cat, called Bear.
He requested no funeral. Final Interment will take place October 2nd, 2023 at Quantico National Cemetery, Virginia.
Those wishing may remember Bob with a donation to Tunnel to Towers at 2361 Hylan Blvd., Staten Island, NY 10306 or a charity of your choice.
