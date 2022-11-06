Robert Alan Greybill passed into the presence of his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Wednesday, November 2, 2022 six days before his 74th birthday.
Bob was born on November 8, 1948 in Lititz, Pennsylvania the son of Charles E. Greybill and Jessie (Wert) Greybill. He graduated from Warwick High School in 1966 and from Millersville University in 1970. He received dual teaching certification in industrial arts and library science. Bob also earned his Master's Degree in Education from Millersville University.
Bob spent most of his teaching career at the Colonial School District in Plymouth Whitemarsh. He taught both elementary library classes and high school industrial arts. Bob also assisted his parents in the construction of their final home where his younger sister now resides.
Bob had a deep love for aviation. He was much interested in all types of flight from warbirds to helicopters and NASA space launches. He enjoyed attending air shows with his sister. He also enjoyed museums such as the Smithsonian, Udvar-Hazy, and the Wright Patterson AFB.
Bob loved nature and all types of animals, especially cats. He leaves behind his cat Ginger in the caring hands of his sister.
Bob taught the senior Sunday School class at Boehm's United Methodist Church for many years. He had a deep and abiding trust and faith in Jesus Christ. He loved gospel music such as the Gaithers, the Jacobs Brothers, and the Hee Haw Gospel Quartet. Bob also loved all the 1960's shows on MeTV; his favorite being McHale's Navy.
Surviving Bob are his sister Lisa, Lancaster, PA, his brother Larry, Jackson, NJ, niece Jennifer Pearce of Mount Laurel, NJ, and nephew Michael Greybill of Albion, NY. He also leaves behind numerous cousins. Bob joins in eternal life his father Charles, mother Jessie, and numerous aunts and uncles.
Lisa would like to thank Lancaster General Health, Oak Leaf Manor South, and Masonic Village Hospice for all of their love and support to Bob through the months of his illness.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend a funeral service at Boehm's United Methodist Church, 13 W. Boehms Rd., Willow Street, PA 17584 on Tuesday, November 8, 2022, at 11:00 AM with Rev. Don Wert (Bob's cousin) and Rev. Mike Sigman officiating. A viewing will be held at the church from 10:00 AM until the time of the service. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Boehm's United Methodist Church at the address above or the Columbia Animal Shelter, 265 S. 10th Street, Columbia PA 17512. To leave an online condolence for the family, please visit:
DeBordSnyder.com (717) 394-4097