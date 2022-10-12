Robert A. Saam, of Elizabethtown, passed away peacefully on Friday, October 7, 2022, at the age of 93. Born November 23, 1928, in Lancaster, he was the son of the late J. Ambrose and Esther Meck Rohrer Saam. He is predeceased by his first wife Marguerite Brossman and he shared 60 years of marriage with his loving wife Jean Saam, who passed away in June. He will be greatly missed and remembered for his loving, loyal and devoted soul. Family was one of his greatest joys. In his free time, he enjoyed the outdoors, such as going hunting in Potter County and traveling around the country. Robert was a Marine Veteran and loyally served his country. He was a member of The Masonic Lodge 692 and the American Legion.
Robert is survived by his children: Bonnie Morgan (Albert), Claude Hinkle (Sherrie), Carol Ritter (John) and daughter-in-law Cheryl Hinkle; grandchildren: Heather, Christopher, Janelle, Jordan, Jonathan, Sarah, Ashley and Lindsey; great-grandchildren: Aspen, Caidyn, Kennedy, Chase, Emily, Erik, Christopher, Natalie, Noah, Andrew, Cooper, Murphy, Liam, Wesson, Kierra, Jonathan, and Shakira; siblings: brother, Joseph Saam and sisters Doris, Betty and Marion. He is predeceased by his brothers Edward and Richard Saam and son Robert Hinkle.
A viewing will be held on Friday, October 14, 2022, 10 AM 12 PM with services to follow at Saint Paul United Methodist Church, 398 North Locust Street, Elizabethtown, PA 17022. Burial will take place at Laurel Hill Cemetery following services. In lieu of flowers, please make contributions in Robert's memory to Saint Paul United Methodist Church, 398 North Locust Street, Elizabethtown, PA 17022. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.FinkenbinderFamily.com. Arrangements entrusted to Miller-Finkenbinder Funeral Home & Crematory, Elizabethtown, PA.