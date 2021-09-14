Robert A. Rothermel, 89, of Manheim, passed away on September 11, 2021. He was the devoted husband of Sandra J. (Moore) Rothermel who died in February 5th, 2019. He is survived by his children, Robert married to Amy (Brasher) Rothermel of Ocean City, MD, Sonja J. married to Harold Kenderdine of Genesee, and Sharon M, married to Ricky Funk of Mount Joy. His seven grandchildren; Stacy (Cliff) Parsons, Connie Funk, Scott Funk, married to Cheyenne, and Cara and Nathaniel Pott, Jonathan Rothermel, William Rothermel and eleven great-grandchildren will miss his special love and hugs.
Born in Marion Township, Berks County, he was the son of the late Alvin P. and Dorothy I. (Wonderly) Rothermel. Bob was employed by the former Huber Plumbing and later for the former Raymark Industries, Manheim. He later worked for Highland Tank of Manheim and the Elizabethtown School District. Bob served in the Korean War, and is a life member of VFW Post 5956, Manheim.
A funeral service honoring Bob's life will be held at the Sheetz Funeral Home, Inc., 16 East Main Street, Mount Joy on Friday, September 17, 2019 at 11 AM. Bob's family will greet friends from 10 to 11 AM. Interment to follow the service in Hernly's Mennonite Cemetery, Manheim. On-line, condolences can be sent through: www.sheetzfuneralhome.com
