Robert A. Retallack, 80, of Mountville, formerly of Johnstown, passed away on Tuesday, December 22, 2020. He was the husband of the late Pauline K. Forrey Retallack who passed away on April 26, 2013. He was born in Johnstown, son of the late Harry Retallack and Sadie Ickes Gisbricht. He was a fire guard for Armstrong World Industries for 30 years before his retirement, and was a veteran of the U.S. Navy, serving during the Korean Conflict. He enjoyed yard sales, going to flea markets, antique cars, and was a model train collector.
He is survived by one daughter: Misty D. (Matthew C.) Giberson, Mountville. Two grandchildren: Elisa R. (Christopher) Slaugh, Mountville and Malachi M. Giberson. Two great-granddaughters: Harper and Quinn Slaugh. Two brothers: Richard (Kathryn) Retallack, Bainbridge and Jim R. (Beverly) Retallack, Florida. One sister: Sue Plovich, Armaugh. He was preceded in death by one sister: Carole McIntosh.
A Private Service will be held for the family. Arrangements by the Workman Funeral Homes, Inc., Mountville/Columbia. To send an online condolence, visit: Workmanfuneralhomes.com
